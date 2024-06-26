New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate

Balasore, Odisha: Four days after the NDA government was sworn in , on June 17, two groups clashed violently a day before the Eid holiday in Balasore, Odisha. The unrest began on the basis of a rumour that cows were being slaughtered as part of Eid celebrations. After three people were reported killed and much property damage, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told Balasore collector Ashish Thakare to take immediate measures to restore order. Shortly thereafter, Section 144 CrPc was imposed on the entire town, with a curfew and the internet was suspended.