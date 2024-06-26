New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate

With a strong Opposition in place, and the BJP humbled by Indian voters, there was a sense on June 4 that, perhaps, India would see less communal violence than it witnessed in the last decade. However, just days later, on June 8, the three Muslim men in Chattisgarh were beaten to death while transporting cattle.
Since the election result, there appears to be a marked rise in violence and discrimination against Muslims and other minorities.
Raipur, Chattisgarh: On June 8, a mob allegedly attacked three men transporting cattle in Raipur district in the state of Chattisgarh. Two of them, 35-years-old Guddu Khan aka Mohmed Tehsin and 33-years-old Chand Miya died on the spot, and the third man, 23-years-old Saddam Kureshi, died in hospital 10 days later.
A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter and has arrested two suspects so far.
Medak, Telengana: The weekend before Eid holiday, the city’s Hindus and Muslim citizens came to blows over allegations that cows were being slaughtered for Eid-ul-Adha. Following the violence, 21 people were arrested. Those jailed included BJP’s Medak district president Gaddam Srinivas and Medak town president Nayani Prasad along with eight Muslims, said the police.
Balasore, Odisha: Four days after the NDA government was sworn in , on June 17, two groups clashed violently a day before the Eid holiday in Balasore, Odisha. The unrest began on the basis of a rumour that cows were being slaughtered as part of Eid celebrations. After three people were reported killed and much property damage, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told Balasore collector Ashish Thakare to take immediate measures to restore order. Shortly thereafter, Section 144 CrPc was imposed on the entire town, with a curfew and the internet was suspended.
Jodhpur, Rajasthan: Late on the night of June 21, communal violence broke out in Jodhpur’s Soor Sagar area. According to reports, locals in the area started protesting the construction of a gate near an Eidgah at Rajaram Circle saying it was against local municipality rules.
Reportedly police and municipal officials arrived on location to quell the protest, and finally reached an agreement that the gate would remain shut. However, according to the officials, tensions rose despite the compromise. Two police officers were injured, 51 people arrested and several local shops were burned during the incident.
According to a local paper Rajasthan Tak, three days after the incident a complaint was registered but no action has been taken by cops.
While local BJP leaders claimed that the strictest punishment would befall all who rioted, the local Muslim women have claimed that cops collaborated with the mob, and even went inside their homes to beat them. One elderly lady can be seen demanding action against the police violence, saying “They want what happened in Gujarat to also happen here.”