Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba Wishes India On Republic Day

In his message to Prime Minister Modi, Nepal's PM Deuba commended India's remarkable achievements in socio-economic development and impressive advancement in technologies and innovation.

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba Wishes India On Republic Day
Sher Bahadur Deuba, the Prime Minister of Nepal - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 11:04 am

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday wished his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, expressing confidence that the bilateral relations would continue to grow stronger.

In his message to Prime Minister Modi, Deuba commended India's remarkable achievements in socio-economic development and impressive advancement in technologies and innovation, according to a statement issued by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Prime Minister has expressed his confidence that the bilateral relations would continue to grow stronger in the days to come," according to a statement issued by the Ministry.

In a separate message, President Bidya Devi Bhandari on the occasion extended her greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Bhandari has extended "best wishes for good health and happiness of the President of India as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of India," according to the statement.

"The President also expressed congratulations and best wishes on the 75th anniversary of India's independence, being celebrated in India as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," it said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Khadka also sent a separate message to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"He has also expressed his confidence that the warm and friendly ties between the two countries would be further strengthened in the days to come," the statement said.

Tags

National Republic Day Republic Day 2022 India-Nepal/Nepal
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

R-Day Celebration Concludes With IAF's Stunning Flypast With 75 Aircrafts

R-Day Celebration Concludes With IAF's Stunning Flypast With 75 Aircrafts

'Darkest Days': Goa Governor Makes Veiled Reference To Emergency In Republic Day Speech

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

R-Day Parade: Crowd Curtailed To 5,000 Only, Covid-19 Protocols Followed

SC Quashes HC Verdict Asking Punjab To Provide 3 % Sports Quota In Med, Dental Colleges

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Camel mounted BSF contingent march past the Rajpath, during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer