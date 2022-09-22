Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
NCM Received 511 Petitions In About 3 Months, Disposed of 317

The National Commission for Minorities received 511 petitions in about three months out of which it disposed of 317. 

National Commission for Minorities
National Commission for Minorities PTI

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 7:47 am

The National Commission for Minorities received 511 petitions in about three months out of which it disposed of 317. 

In the remaining 194 cases, action has been initiated and reports have been called and are at present at different levels of submission, a statement issued by the NCM said.

From June 30, 2022, to September 20, 2022, the NCM has received 511 petitions out of which 317 have been disposed of, it said.

During the period, the National Commission for minorities held hearings for 13 cases and gave suitable direction to the concerned to resolve the issues at the earliest, it added. 

(Inputs from PTI)

