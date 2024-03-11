Naxalites Kill Man On Suspicion Of Being Police Informer In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A 35-year-old man was allegedly abducted and killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday.

The victim, Pusu Hemla, who hailed from Telipetha village under Kutru police station limits, was found dead on the Telipetha-Patakutru road by some locals this morning, an official said.

The police were alerted, and a team was dispatched to the scene, he said.