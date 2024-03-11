National

Naxalites Kill Man On Suspicion Of Being Police Informer In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The victim, Pusu Hemla, who hailed from Telipetha village under Kutru police station limits, was found dead on the Telipetha-Patakutru road by some locals this morning, an official said.

PTI
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
A 35-year-old man was allegedly abducted and killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday.

The police were alerted, and a team was dispatched to the scene, he said.

As per preliminary information, Hemla, who was residing in Kutru, had gone to his village on March 8 for some work, the official said.

A group of Naxalites allegedly kidnapped the victim and killed him, he said.

A Maoist pamphlet was recovered from the spot, in which the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists claimed that Hemla was acting as a police informer, the official said.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to trace the Naxalites, he added.

