Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Narendra Modi To Dedicate Ramagundam Fertilizers To Nation on November 12: Union Minister

 "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed to fill them in a time-bound manner before August 2023,” the union minister said.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy
Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 7:07 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd in Telangana to the nation on November 12, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday. 

RFCL, a natural gas-based ammonia urea complex, declared its commercial operation of Ramagundam Unit in Telangana on March 22, 2021.

"Next month on November 12, the Prime Minister will be dedicating the Ramagundam Fertilizers factory in Telangana to the farmers of the state and also the nation,” he said, while  speaking after the virtual launch of ‘Rozgar Mela’ - a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel by the Prime Minister.

Reddy said a recent survey revealed that there are 10 lakh vacancies in various ministries and departments of the Centre.  "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed to fill them in a time-bound manner before August 2023,” the union minister said.

He said every month on an average one lakh jobs will be filled before August 2023.

According to the union minister, hundreds of jobs were given in Telugu-speaking states ( Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and "none of the candidates came to him or any other leader or approached any middlemen for a recommendation, indicating high degree of transparency." 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Will Join Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Inauguration Ceremony In Ayodhya: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Rs 9,494 Crore Spent On Railway Projects In Telangana In 8 Years: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Government Working On Four-Fold Strategy For Development Of Tourism In Country: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ramagundam Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd Telangana Union Minister For Tourism G Kishan Reddy Natural Gas-based Ammonia Urea Complex Rozgar Mela Andhra Pradesh

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child