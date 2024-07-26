National

Mumbai Spa Murder: Cops Make Arrest Based On Names Of 'Enemies' Tattooed On Victim's Body

Guru Waghmare (48), who claimed to be a Right to Information activist but had several criminal cases registered against him, was killed at Soft Touch Spa in central Mumbai's Worli in the early hours of Wednesday.

guru waghmare
Waghmare allegedly used to extort money from spa owners in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar from 2010 and had criminal cases of extortion, rape and molestation registered against him, another official said. Photo: File representative image
info_icon

In what looks like an eerie resemblance with the Bollywood movie 'Ghajini', a history-sheeter murder in a spa in Mumbai recently had tattooed on his body the names of 22 persons who could potentially harm him, according to the police.

Guru Waghmare (48), who claimed to be a Right to Information activist but had several criminal cases registered against him, was killed at Soft Touch Spa in central Mumbai's Worli in the early hours of Wednesday.

Waghmare allegedly used to extort money from spa owners in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar from 2010 and had criminal cases of extortion, rape and molestation registered against him, another official said.

There were eight cognisable offences and 22 non-cognisable cases registered against Waghmare, he said.

Police arrested spa owner Santosh Shekhar and two others in connection with the crime. Santosh Sherekar was among the 22 names tattooed on the victim's body, said a police official on Thursday. Besides him, the two alleged assailants were also arrested and two more persons were apprehended.

During the autopsy on Waghmare’s body, it was found that he had inscribed the names of his potential enemies on his thighs, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

The 2008 movie 'Ghajini' featuring Aamir Khan has a similar plot, in which the main character, who suffers from a condition that prevents him from remembering anything beyond fifteen minutes after getting hit by a rod, gets notes tattooed on his body to find his fiancee's killer.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Court Sentences Gangster ‘Chhota Rajan’ To Life Imprisonment In Hotelier Jaya Shetty’s Murder Case

Sherekar, the spa owner, had allegedly given ‘supari’, or contract, for killing Waghmare as he was fed up with Waghmare’s extortion threats, the police official said. He allegedly paid Rs 6 lakh to Mohammed Feroze Ansari (26) to kill Waghmare.

Ansari and Sherekar knew each other as Ansari also ran a spa at Nallasopara near Mumbai which was shut in a raid last year that had taken place following Waghmare’s complaint to the authorities, the official said.

Ansari approached Sherekar seeking to stop Waghmare from filing such complaints and extorting money from spa owners. Sherekar allegedly asked him to have Waghmare eliminated, the police official said.

Ansari then contacted Saquib Ansari, a Delhi resident, and the conspiracy was hatched three months ago, he said.

After conducting a recce and studying Waghmare’s routine for three months, the accused planned to kill him at Sherekar’s spa, the official said.

CCTV footage outside a liquor bar in Sion where Waghmare had celebrated his birthday with his 21-year-old girlfriend on Tuesday evening showed that the two assailants, wearing raincoats, were tailing him there. The duo followed Waghmare to Sherekar’s spa on a scooter later that night.

Police found that one of the assailants bought two packets of 'gutka' from a 'paan' shop near the bar and made the payment through a UPI system. UPI record showed that his name was Mohammed Feroze Ansari.

Sherekar had received multiple calls from the phone number linked to Ansari’s UPI ID, the investigation found. It established the link between the two.

Feroze and Saquib Ansari entered the spa around 1.30 am on Wednesday, took Waghmare’s girlfriend to another room, and then allegedly murdered Waghmare using the separated blades of a pair of scissors costing Rs 7,000.

One of the blades was used to slit his throat, while the other was used to stab him in the stomach.

Waghmare’s girlfriend claimed to have learnt about the murder only at 9.30 in the morning and informed Sherekar, who took over two hours to inform the police, the official said.

Police had already detained Sherekar for questioning, and put him under arrest after interrogation throughout the day.

Feroze Ansari was subsequently arrested by a crime branch team from Nallasopara, while Saquib Ansari was picked up from Kota in Rajasthan en route to New Delhi along with two more people suspected to be involved in the murder conspiracy, the official said.

A total of five people, thus, have been apprehended, the official said, adding that they are also probing the role of Waghmare’s girlfriend.

One of the arrested accused (Saquib) was being brought to Mumbai after he was nabbed on a Garib Rath Express near Kota, Rajasthan, along with two more suspects, said DCP (detection) Datta Nalawade.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav On 'Special' Relationship With Gautam Gambhir
  2. England Veteran Jonny Bairstow Sets Sights On Swift Test Return
  3. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Injured Thushara Ruled Out Of T20Is, Madushanka Named As Replacement
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Captain Stokes Backs Electric Wood To Break 100mph
  5. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Confident Opportunities Will Come Fast Bowlers' Way
Football News
  1. Spain Women Trump Japan 2-1 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  2. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  3. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  4. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
  5. USA 3-0 Zambia: Emma Hayes' United States Off To Flying Start At Paris Olympics
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  3. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Pakistan Hasn't Learned Lessons': PM Modi's Message On Kargil Vijay Diwas
  2. Weather News LIVE: Schools Open In Mumbai Today, Closed In Pune Amid Heavy Rains; Busy Roads Of Delhi Waterlogged
  3. NEET-UG Revised Results 2024: NTA To Release Scorecards Soon | How to Check?
  4. Mumbai Spa Murder: Cops Make Arrest Based On Names Of 'Enemies' Tattooed On Victim's Body
  5. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: 'Masters Of Terror Can Hear My Voice Directly', Says PM Modi In Ladakh
Entertainment News
  1. Dilip Kumar's Pali Hill House Becomes Luxury Apartments, Triplex Sold For Rs 172 Crore
  2. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Has THIS To Say About Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya
  4. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
US News
  1. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  2. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  3. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  4. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  5. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
World News
  1. Sri Lanka: Presidential Election To Be Held On September 21
  2. Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, One Of World's Biggest Drug Lords, Arrested; El Chapo's Son Also Held
  3. Heavy Rain In Northern Japan Triggers Floods, Landslides, Forcing Hundreds To Take Shelter
  4. Brazil Apologizes For Post-WWII Persecution Of Japanese Immigrants
  5. 'Disgusting': White House Describes Sexist, Racist Attacks On Kamala Harris '
Latest Stories
  1. Kargil War 1999: A Timeline Of Events Leading To Victory
  2. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  3. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  4. Sri Lanka: Presidential Election To Be Held On September 21
  5. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: 'Masters Of Terror Can Hear My Voice Directly', Says PM Modi In Ladakh
  6. Weather News LIVE: Schools Open In Mumbai Today, Closed In Pune Amid Heavy Rains; Busy Roads Of Delhi Waterlogged
  7. Mumbai Spa Murder: Cops Make Arrest Based On Names Of 'Enemies' Tattooed On Victim's Body
  8. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya