Mumbai Sees Five Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 32

Mumbai on Monday reported five Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,55,325, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

The recovery count too remained unchanged at 11,35,546, leaving the metropolis with 32 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added. As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases between February 13 and 19 was 0.0003 per cent.

So far, 1,87,43,858 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 597 in the last 24 hours, as per civic data.