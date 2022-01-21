Mumbai's Famed Italian Restaurant Gets a Brand New Look

Since opening its doors in 1981, Trattoria – or ‘Trats’ as it is fondly called - has been a favourite dining destination for its authentic, eclectic Italian cuisine.

After spearheading the Italian dining scene for over four decades, Trattoria has now been revamped and reimagined to reflect a vibrant new look fused with the warmth and cosiness synonymous with Italian bistros.

The new Trattoria offers guests an opportunity to try authentic Italian flair and flavour with brand new menu offerings along with all-time favourites that find itself to their table.

“The makeover promises to cement Trattoria’s iconic status in Mumbai as a haven for great conversation and food," says Melvyn Saldanha, General Manager, President, Mumbai – IHCL SeleQtions.

Trattoria’s open kitchen and dining area with casual seating and ambient lighting in the heart of the restaurant creates the perfect backdrop for a cosy, intimate meal with friends and family. The fusion of nature against an earthy palette contributes to a relaxed atmosphere. The all-new vibrant Trattoria offers a distinctive ambience for a truly distinct and memorable dining experience.

“Italy has a rich and bountiful culinary nature – a wonderful source for delicious fresh ingredients that make for hearty Italian fare," says Executive Chef Uddipan Chakravarthy says. "The secret behind this cuisine is the attention paid to the quality of ingredients and cooking techniques that allow the flavours to take centre stage. At Trattoria, we do the same to bring the finest cuisine to at the forefront for our guests and patrons”.

President, Mumbai – IHCL SeleQtions is one of the city’s landmark food and beverage destination. With the reimagined Trattoria and the brand new lobby, the hotel welcomes its guests once again to relive memories and create new ones. With inspired and warm service, the neighbourhood hotel promises to delight the gourmands of yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

The Information

Located in the premium district of South Mumbai and in close proximity to Nariman Point and commercial houses like the World Trade Centre; Maker Towers; President, Mumbai offers an upscale experience. With a full service business centre and state of the art meeting rooms; it is perfect for the business traveler. The hotel houses three iconic specialty restaurants, one pet-friendly bistro - HerbHouse, one lifestyle gourmet store – Qmin shop, and one lounge bar - Wink. The iconic Thai Pavilion is one of the top 30 restaurants in the country and has been serving delectable Thai cuisine over three decades. One can indulge in the best of Italian cuisine at the Trattoria, or authentic South Indian/ Konkan cuisine at The Konkan Café.

