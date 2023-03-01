Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Mumbai Reports 8 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 47

On Tuesday, the financial capital had reported 10 COVID-19 cases, but no death due to the respiratory illness.

COVID-19 test
Mumbai reported eight new Covid-19 cases Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 9:27 pm

Mumbai reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 11,55,382, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747 as there was no addition to the count since the previous day, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

On Tuesday, the financial capital had reported 10 COVID-19 cases, but no death due to the respiratory illness. According to the bulletin, the city is left with 47 active coronavirus cases after six patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 11,35,588.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, while the case doubling rate was  1,70,609 days, it said.

As many as 1,485 swab samples were tested since the previous evening, taking their total count in the city to 1,87,56,895, said the BMC.

The growth rate of coronavirus cases between February 22 and February 28 was 0.0006 per cent, it added.

