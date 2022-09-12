Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Mumbai Records 128 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 1,666

With one more COVID-19-linked death registered in the metropolis, the toll increased to 19,719, said the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 9:09 pm

Mumbai on Monday recorded 128 new cases of coronavirus that took the overall tally to 11,48,106, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the city, said a civic official.

With one more COVID-19-linked death registered in the metropolis, the toll increased to 19,719, said the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The count of recoveries rose to 11,26,721 after 172 people recuperated from the infection, he said. The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.1 per cent and is now left with 1,666 active cases, the official said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 6,206 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours for detection of COVID-19, taking the number of tests conducted so far to 1,81,81,541.

Of the 128 new cases, only 11 patients were symptomatic, it stated.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city stood at 0.022 per cent between September 5 and September 11, while the case doubling rate has improved to 3,203 days.

-With PTI Input

