Muharram Processions On Streets Of India | In Pics

Security was upped across states to avoid any untoward incident during Muharram processions which will be taken out in several cities on Wednesday. Muharram processions known as 'Tazia', are being taken out across the country since Monday to mark the eighth day of mourning of the death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson.

Muharram in Satara Photo: PTI

Devotees take part in a Muharram procession at Karad, in Satara district.

1/11
Muharram in Delhi
Muharram in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Devotees take part in an ‘Ashura’ procession during ‘Muharram’, the first month of the Islamic calendar, at Kashmiri Gate area, in New Delhi.

2/11
Muharram procession in Kolkata
Muharram procession in Kolkata Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Muslims participate in a Muharram procession, in Kolkata.

3/11
Muharram procession in Patna
Muharram procession in Patna Photo: PTI

Devotees take part in a religious procession on the tenth day of the mourning period of Muharram, in Patna.

4/11
Martyrdom of Imam Hussein
Martyrdom of Imam Hussein Photo: AP/Bikas Das

A volunteer sprinkles rose water on the wounds of a Muslim devout caused by self flagellation during a Muharram procession in Kolkata.

5/11
Muharram procession in Chikkamagaluru
Muharram procession in Chikkamagaluru Photo: PTI

Devotees take part in a Muharram procession, in Chikkamagaluru.

6/11
Muharram in Delhi
Muharram in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Devotees participate in an ‘Ashura’ procession during ‘Muharram’, the first month of the Islamic calendar, at Kashmiri Gate area, in New Delhi.

7/11
Muharram in Rajasthan
Muharram in Rajasthan Photo: PTI

Devotees take part in 'Ashura' procession during the Islamic month of 'Muharram', in Ajmer.

8/11
Muharram in Ranchi
Muharram in Ranchi Photo: PTI

Muslims devotees participate in a Muharram procession, in Ranchi.

9/11
Muharram in Agra
Muharram in Agra Photo: PTI

Devotees bury ‘Tazias' at a local Karbala during Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, in Agra.

10/11
Muharram in Bhopal
Muharram in Bhopal Photo: PTI

Shiite Muslims during a Muharram procession, in Bhopal.

11/11
Muharram in Maharashtra
Muharram in Maharashtra Photo: PTI

Muslims take part in the traditional ceremony of ‘Tabut’ during ‘Muharram’, in Sangli, Maharashtra.

