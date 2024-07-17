Muharram Processions On Streets Of India | In Pics

Devotees take part in a Muharram procession at Karad, in Satara district.
Devotees take part in an ‘Ashura’ procession during ‘Muharram’, the first month of the Islamic calendar, at Kashmiri Gate area, in New Delhi.
Muslims participate in a Muharram procession, in Kolkata.
Devotees take part in a religious procession on the tenth day of the mourning period of Muharram, in Patna.
A volunteer sprinkles rose water on the wounds of a Muslim devout caused by self flagellation during a Muharram procession in Kolkata.
Devotees take part in a Muharram procession, in Chikkamagaluru.
Devotees participate in an ‘Ashura’ procession during ‘Muharram’, the first month of the Islamic calendar, at Kashmiri Gate area, in New Delhi.
Devotees take part in 'Ashura' procession during the Islamic month of 'Muharram', in Ajmer.
Muslims devotees participate in a Muharram procession, in Ranchi.
Devotees bury ‘Tazias' at a local Karbala during Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, in Agra.
Shiite Muslims during a Muharram procession, in Bhopal.
Muslims take part in the traditional ceremony of ‘Tabut’ during ‘Muharram’, in Sangli, Maharashtra.