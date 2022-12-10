Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

MP Sees No Covid-19 Case, Death Or Recovery; Active Tally Now Eight

Home National

MP Sees No Covid-19 Case, Death Or Recovery; Active Tally Now Eight

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,911, new cases zero, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,127, active cases-08, number of tests so far 3,02,48,269.

MP Sees No Covid-19 Case, Death Or Recovery; Active Tally Now Eight
MP Sees No Covid-19 Case, Death Or Recovery; Active Tally Now Eight

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 9:22 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday did not report a single COVID-19 case, death or recovery, a health official said.

The tally in the state was 10,54,911, the toll stood at 10,776 and the recovery count was 10,44,127, he said.

The active tally in Madhya Pradesh was eight, he said.

With 2,254 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,02,48,269, the official added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,911, new cases zero, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,127, active cases-08, number of tests so far 3,02,48,269,

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions India Covid Deaths Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kurhani Bypoll Result Reflection Of People's Anger Against Nitish Kumar: Prashant Kishor

Kurhani Bypoll Result Reflection Of People's Anger Against Nitish Kumar: Prashant Kishor

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9