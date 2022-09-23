Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Month-Long Exhibition On Goddess Durga At Indian Museum

Indian Museum in Kolkata: Earliest multipurpose museum in Asia Pacific region
Indian Museum to conduct a month-long exhibition Image credit: Shutterstock.com

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 4:42 pm

A month-long exhibition showcasing 30 artefacts on 'Durga - The Divine Power' will begin at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Sunday.

A collection of statues, paintings, coins and other artefacts, in the possession of the museum, will be put on display at the exhibition, which will begin on Mahalaya -- five days ahead of Durga puja, Museum Director AD Choudhury told PTI on Friday.

"We will project different sides of Goddes Durga --  Durga as 'Stree Shakti', Durga as daughter, Durga as mother of Lord Ganesh, Durga as warrior goddess -- at the exhibition," he said. The exhibition will mark the distinction accorded by UNESCO to Durga puja, highlighting the intangible heritage aspect, he said.

A terracotta Mahisashurmardini from Mathura, a stone Mahisashurmardini from Hyderabad, a Kalighat patachitra and Abanindranath Tagore's 'Ganesh Janani' will be featured among the exhibits.

(With PTI inputs)

National Durga - The Divine Power Month-Long Exhibition Goddess Durga Indian Museum Mahalaya Artefacts Stree Shakti
