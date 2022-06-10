Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Monsoon Session Of Odisha Assembly To Begin From July 2

The monsoon session will get a new Speaker as S N Patro has already resigned and senior BJD leader B K Arukha on Friday filed his nomination paper for the Speaker’s election on June 13. 

Monsoon Session Of Odisha Assembly To Begin From July 2
The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly will commence PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 8:30 pm

The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly will commence from July 2, a notification issued by the Assembly secretariat said. The notification said the 10th session of the 16th Assembly will start on July 2 and will continue till August 4. 

State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the full-fledged Budget for 2022-23 on the first day of the session. The monsoon session will get a new Speaker as S N Patro has already resigned and senior BJD leader B K Arukha on Friday filed his nomination paper for the Speaker’s election on June 13. 

A full-fledged Budget could not be presented this year because of the panchayat and urban local body polls in February and March respectively. The vote-on-account was required for meeting the expenditure on salary, pension, interest, calamities expenditure, and other ongoing schemes and programmes. There will be 24 business days during the session.

Related stories

Odisha Assembly To Function For 5 Hours Every Day During Budget Session, No Entry For Scribes

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Monsoon Session Odisha Assembly Nomination Paper Salary Pension Interest Calamities Expenditure State Finance Minister Schemes And Programmes Panchayat Urban Local Body Polls
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

T Rajendar Gets Clearance For Medical Treatment In Singapore

T Rajendar Gets Clearance For Medical Treatment In Singapore