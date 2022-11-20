Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Minister Allays Fears Over Free Power Supply In TN

According to Senthil Balaji, the energy minister of Tamil Nadu, linking Aadhar cards with power connections would result in consumers losing 100 units of free power.

DMK Chief M K Stalin
DMK Chief M K Stalin File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 7:49 pm

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji on Sunday sought to allay fears of consumers that they would lose 100 units of free power if they linked their Aadhar card with the power connection.

Reacting to reports in a section of the press and social media, he told reporters here that they were the handiwork of vested interests to create fear among the consumers and take advantage of it.

This is a campaign that is unacceptable and the consumers would continue to get 100 free units even after linking Aadhar cards, he said.

Steps were taken to strengthen the TANGECO and also to know the data of production, demand, and supply of power, and the consumers, farmers, and handloom and power loom weavers would get power supply, as usual, he clarified.

The consumers base of TANGEDO has increased from 1.15 crore to three crores now, the Minister pointed out.

To a question on providing free connections, he said after the DMK government took over, it has provided one lakh free power to consumers, particularly farmers, as was promised.

Of the other 50,000 promised connections, Chief Minister M K Stalin has already released 20,000 connections recently and the remaining 30,000 would be given in 100 days, he said. 

