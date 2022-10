A tremor of 2.8 magnitudes with an epicenter near Koyna dam in Maharashtra's Satara district was recorded on Friday morning, an official said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported, he said.

"The tremor was felt in the Koyna dam region at 6.34 am," the official of the earthquake department of Koyna dam said.

The epicenter of the tremor was five km from Helwak village in the southeast direction of the Koyna region, he said.

