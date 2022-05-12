Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Metro Services Delayed For Nearly 2 Hours On Violet Line Section

 Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Raja Nagar Singh (Ballabgarh) in Haryana.  

Metro Services Delayed For Nearly 2 Hours On Violet Line Section
Delhi Metro services delayed PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 3:43 pm

Delhi Metro services were delayed for nearly two hours on a section of the Violet Line on Thursday due to some technical snag in signalling, officials said. Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Raja Nagar Singh (Ballabgarh) in Haryana.  

"Services were delayed due to some snag in signalling, and trains were run at a restricted period in the affected stretch," a senior DMRC official said. Delhi Metro also had tweeted to alert passengers.  

Related stories

DMRC Announces Interchange Hub At RK Ashram Marg Metro Station

"Violet Line Update Delay in services on Violet line between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh). Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted around 10 AM.  At around 11:50 AM, it again tweeted that normal services have resumed.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Metro Services Delayed Violet Line Section Tweeted Alert Passengers Delhi Metro DMRC Technical Snag Kashmere Gate Signals
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

META 1 Coin: Taking DeFi To The Masses

META 1 Coin: Taking DeFi To The Masses

Career Selection According To Birth Chart

Career Selection According To Birth Chart