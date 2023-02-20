Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Mehbooba Playing Politics Of Dividing People Of J-K: BJP Leader Altaf Thakur

Mehbooba Playing Politics Of Dividing People Of J-K: BJP Leader Altaf Thakur

The PDP President, Mehbooba had questioned the BJP government for appointing people from outside Jammu and Kashmir on important posts, including the Lieutenant Governor, in the Union territory.

Mehbooba Mufti
BJP leader Altaf Thakur on Monday hit out at PDP president Mehbooba Mufti PTI

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 5:45 pm

BJP leader Altaf Thakur on Monday hit out at PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, accusing her of indulging in politics of dividing the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Here in Kashmir, she speaks something and in Jammu, her statements are different. She always plays politics to divide people,” Thakur told PTI. He was reacting to Mehbooba's statement in Jammu on Sunday in which she accused BJP of neglecting Dogras.

The PDP president had questioned the BJP government for appointing people from outside Jammu and Kashmir on important posts, including the Lieutenant Governor, in the Union territory.

“These are constitutional posts and it does not matter who holds them - whether a Dogra or Kashmiri Hindu or a Muslim. Those who are eligible can hold these posts. She is frustrated and wants to communalise even the posts,” Thakur said.

