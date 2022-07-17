Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Meghalaya Logs 38 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 94,305 on Sunday as 38 more people tested positive for the infection, three more than the previous day, a health official said.

Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 7:03 pm

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 94,305 on Sunday as 38 more people tested positive for the infection, three more than the previous day, a health official said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases to 200 for the first time since last year, he said.

The toll, however, remained unchanged at 1,595 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

West Garo Hills district registered the highest number of new cases at 20, followed by 11 in East Khasi Hills and three in Ri-Bhoi.

Twenty more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 92,510.

(Inputs from PTI) 

