Meghalaya CM Sangma Launches ‘CM Connect' Platform For Grievance Redressal

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday launched a platform which will act as a one-stop centre for filing complaints and getting information about government schemes, and said it will resolve public grievances in a time-bound manner.

The 'CM Connect' platform launched by the Meghalaya chief minister is designed as an omnichannel platform for resolving grievances, addressing citizens' queries and registering citizens' needs.

"CM connect is a platform through which we are providing a platform to citizens to be able to address their concerns, complaints, get information about government schemes. So it's a one-point contact," Sangma told PTI.