Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Medical Consultation App's Reach Reflects Power Of India's Digital Revolution: PM Modi

Home National

Medical Consultation App's Reach Reflects Power Of India's Digital Revolution: PM Modi

In his address, Modi also highlighted the cleanliness exercises adopted by people in different parts of the country to say that "Swachh Bharat" has become a mass movement.

Narendra Modi during his addressing of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh.
PM Narendra Modi discussed about e-Sanjeevani app Twitter/@aruna_dk

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 12:34 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that e-Sanjeevani app, which facilitates online medical consultations, reflects the power of India's digital revolution, noting that over 10 crore people have benefitted from it so far.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said the app is becoming a life protection app for the common man, middle class or those living in remote areas. "This is the power of India's digital revolution," he said.

He also referred to the recent agreement between India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore's PayNow so as to allow easy money transfer between people of the two countries to underscore the boost in ease of living brought by the country's adoption of digital technologies.

Related stories

Development Of Karnataka Top Priority Of Centre, State Govt: PM Modi

PM Modi, Chancellor Scholz Interact With Top CEOs On Ways To Boost Economic Ties

Raj Youth Killed In Haryana: Owaisi Slams Modi Govt Over Activities Of 'Gau Rakshaks'

The prime minister spoke to a doctor and a patient to highlight how helpful the app has proved in medical consultations. In his address, Modi also highlighted the cleanliness exercises adopted by people in different parts of the country to say that "Swachh Bharat" has become a mass movement.

"If we resolve, we can make a huge contribution towards a clean India," he said. Various efforts being made to preserve and promote India's cultural heritage also featured in his address.

Tags

National Medical Consultation App Power India's Digital Revolution PM Modi Cleanliness Exercises Swachh Bharat
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sindhu Parts Ways With Coach

Sindhu Parts Ways With Coach

Key Witness In UP MLA Raju Pal Murder Case Shot Dead, Bodyguards Injured

Key Witness In UP MLA Raju Pal Murder Case Shot Dead, Bodyguards Injured