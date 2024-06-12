National

MEA's Pardeshi Represents India At High-Level Conference On Urgent Humanitarian Response For Gaza

Pardeshi is Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs) in the ministry

PTI
Muktesh Pardeshi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Muktesh Pardeshi, a secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has represented India at a high-level conference in Jordan's Amman on urgent humanitarian response for Gaza during which he highlighted New Delhi's ongoing humanitarian, capacity building and developmental efforts.

Pardeshi is Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs) in the ministry.

"Secy (CPV & OIA) @MukteshPardeshi represented India at the High Level Conference in Amman on 'Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza'. The conference was co-hosted by H.M. @KingAbdullahII of Jordan, President @AlsisiOfficial of Egypt & UNSG @antonioguterres. Secretary highlighted India’s ongoing humanitarian, capacity building and developmental efforts," the MEA said in a post on X.

"India's development assistance to Palestine over the years has reached close to USD 120 mn. As part of its annual commitment, India would be disbursing an amount of USD 2.5 mn to @UNRWA for relief works soon," it also said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NTA To Move SC For Transfer Of Petitions Against Alleged Irregularities In NEET-UG Exam From Different HCs
  2. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Mohan Charan Majhi Takes Oath As Odisha CM
  3. MEA's Pardeshi Represents India At High-Level Conference On Urgent Humanitarian Response For Gaza
  4. Jharkhand: Assistant Engineer Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe
  5. Video Of Amit Shah's Talk With Tamilisai Sparks Controversy Amid Buzz Over Rift In TN BJP After LS Polls Defeat
Entertainment News
  1. Shooting Begins For Vijay Varma-Starrer 'Matka King', Which Is About A Cotton Trader & Gambling
  2. ‘Presumed Innocent’: Jake Gyllenhaal Leads The Pack At The Premiere At Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  3. Siddhant Chaturvedi On His New Single 'Ittefaq': 'Finding A Way To Express Myself Through Singing'
  4. How To Ace The Summer Vacay Look? Malavika Mohanan Shares Inspiration
  5. 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Trailer Review: Seth Rogen Returns As Frank In This R-Rated Animated Comedy Where Food Comes To Life
Sports News
  1. Football Transfer: Benjamin Sesko Ends Future Speculation By Signing New RB Leipzig Deal
  2. I Need To See What Happens, Says An Unsure Andy Murray Of Paris Olympics Participation
  3. Oman Vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 28 Preview: Defending Champions Stare Early Exit
  4. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 27 Preview: Both Teams Hope To Stay Alive
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 26 Preview: Kiwis Into Do-Die Clash
World News
  1. Russia Fires More Missiles And Drones At Ukraine Ahead Of Diplomatic Efforts To Stop The War
  2. Heavy Rains, Storm Hit Spain's Majorca Airport; Runways Flooded, Flight Ops Hit | Visuals
  3. Popular Pak YouTuber And Staunch Critic Of The Army Detained By Intelligence Officials, His Lawyer Alleges
  4. Kate Middleton Likely To Resume Royal Duties Soon? Speculations On After Apology Letter | Details Inside
  5. From 'Having His Babies' To 'Exposing Himself': Report Alleges Elon Musk Sexually Harassed SpaceX Employees
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Mohan Charan Majhi Takes Oath As Odisha CM
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka