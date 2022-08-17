Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Maximum Temperature Settles At 34.4 Degree Celcius In Delhi

In August, Delhi has logged 247.7 mm of precipitation on an average. The Met office had earlier predicted normal to above normal rainfall in northwest India in August and September.

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image)
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 7:13 pm

Partly cloudy weather and strong surface winds kept the mercury in check in Delhi on Wednesday, the Met office said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal for this time of the year. 

The maximum temperature settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, cloudy weather, light rain and strong surface winds had pulled the maximum temperature down to 33.1 degrees Celsius.

The capital is likely to get more rain over the weekend.  After surplus rains in July, the Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 27.2 mm of rainfall so far in August against a normal of 131.9 mm.

Overall, it has logged 337.9 mm of precipitation against a normal of 415.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. 

In August, Delhi has logged 247.7 mm of precipitation on an average. The Met office had earlier predicted normal to above normal rainfall in northwest India in August and September.

-With PTI Input

