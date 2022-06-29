Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Manoj Sinha Invites Jammu And Kashmir Political Parties For Meeting, To Discuss Prevailing Situation, Amarnath Yatra

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Raj Bhawan in this evening, the officials said, adding it will discuss the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir including the Amarnath Yatra that will commence from Thursday. Reacting to the invitation, a PDP spokesman questioned the seriousness of the exercise.

Manoj Sinha Invites Jammu And Kashmir Political Parties For Meeting, To Discuss Prevailing Situation, Amarnath Yatra File Photo

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 3:53 pm

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invited heads of various political parties in the union territory for a meeting to discuss the prevailing situation including the Amarnath Yatra, officials said on Wednesday. They said invitations have been extended to National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina and leaders of other political parties.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Raj Bhawan in this evening, the officials said, adding it will discuss the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir including the Amarnath Yatra that will commence from Thursday. Reacting to the invitation, a PDP spokesman questioned the seriousness of the exercise. "For a meeting in the evening that is supposed to be a serious affair, the invitation is sent in the morning. What a mockery! By the way what happened to the outcome of the all parties meeting chaired by @PMOIndia in which @OfficeOfLGJandK and @HMOIndia was also present?" PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari tweeted.

While Bukhari did not elaborate whether Mehbooba will attend the meeting or not, he did not respond to queries on the subject.  

(With PTI Inputs)

