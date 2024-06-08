Manipur: Tension Grips Jiribam After Meitei Farmer’s Killing By Militants

Tension has gripped ethnic-violence hit Manipur following the killing of a farmer belonging to Meitei community by unidentified militants. The 59-year-old farmer was killed in the state’s Jiribam district on Friday.
Reports said following the incident, panic has struck the area where people are shifting towards safer locations.
The deceased farmers has been identified as Soibam Saratkumar Singh. Singh reportedly went missing while he was returning from his farm, Reports said the slain farmer’s body had wounds seemingly inflicted by a sharp object.
Following the incident, the locals had also set the abandoned structure on fire where the slain farmer’s body was found.
The curfew has been imposed in the district following the spurt in the violence.
Besides, reports said the security forces including Assam Rifles, CRPF, local police and Indian Reserve Battalion are on alert following the violence.
The ethnic violence between valley-dominant Meitei community and the hills-dominant Kukis has led to the deaths of over 220 people reportedly and left thousands homeless.
The violence began on May 3, 2023 amid rising tensions over an order of the Manipur High Court, which directed the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes list.