As you are aware, the press plays a crucial role in our democracy by ensuring transparency and holding the government accountable to the people. However, it has come to my attention that several established journalists, many of whom have been covering Parliament for over a decade, are now facing undue restrictions in the name of Covid-19 protocols. While I understand the importance of health and safety measures during the pandemic, the continued enforcement of these restrictions is adversely impacting the free and fair coverage of parliamentary proceedings.