Congress MP Manickam Tagore has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to lift Covid-19 restrictions on journalists covering Parliament, which were imposed in 2020.
In a post on X, Tagore, who represents Virudhunagar, shared a copy of his letter written to Birla on June 27.
"Wrote to @loksabhaspeaker to lift Covid restrictions on journalists covering Parliament. Established journalists are being restricted in the name of curbs. It's time to restore media access and give them their rightful place," Tagore said in the post.
In a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Tagore said several journalists, many of whom have been covering Parliament for over a decade, are facing restrictions in the name of Covid-19 protocols.
Transcript Of Letter To Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
“Respected Speaker sir,
I am writing to you as a concerned Member of Parliament to draw your attention to an urgent matter regarding the restrictions imposed on journalists covering the proceedings of Parliament.
As you are aware, the press plays a crucial role in our democracy by ensuring transparency and holding the government accountable to the people. However, it has come to my attention that several established journalists, many of whom have been covering Parliament for over a decade, are now facing undue restrictions in the name of Covid-19 protocols. While I understand the importance of health and safety measures during the pandemic, the continued enforcement of these restrictions is adversely impacting the free and fair coverage of parliamentary proceedings.
Journalists who have been accredited for many years possess a deep understanding of parliamentary procedures and contribute significantly to informed public discourse. Preventing them from accessing the Parliament not only hampers their professional duties but also restricts the flow of accurate information to the public. In the interest of preserving the democratic ethos of our nation, it is imperative that all accredited reporters be allowed to cover the proceedings without any hindrance.
I urge you to kindly reconsider the current restrictions and allow full access to all accredited journalists. Such a move will reinforce our commitment to a free press and ensure that our democracy remains robust and transparent.
Thank you for your attention to this important matter. I am confident that under your esteemed leadership, the Parliament will continue to uphold the highest standards of democratic principles.
Yours Sincerely,
B. Manickam Tagore”