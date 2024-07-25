Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut Delivers Her First-Ever Speech In Parliament | WATCH

"In Mandi, there are a lot of arts and crafts skil that are on the verge of becoming extinct. In our Himachal, there is an indigenous construction technique 'kath-kuni', the skin of sheep is used to make various kinds of clothing such as jackets, caps, shawls and sweaters. These clothes have a lot of value abroad, however they are becoming extinct in our country. We should talk about the steps that are being taken to promote these art," Kangana Ranaut said.