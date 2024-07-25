National

Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut Delivers Her First-Ever Speech In Parliament | WATCH

Ranaut spoke about the challenges faced by Himachal 's tribal communities, especially in terms of culture and traditional aspects.

Kangana Ranaut during her speech in Lok Sabha | Photo: PTI
The first-time MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, Kangana Ranaut, got an opportunity to deliver her first-ever speech in the Parliament. The actor-politician shared her address' video to social media.

In a post on X, she wrote, "Aaj Parliament mein Mandi ( Himachal Pradesh) ke vishay mein baat rakhne ka pehla mauka mila." (Today, I got the first chance to talk about Mandi in the Parliament).

The BJP MP spoke about the challenges faced by the tribal communities in Kinnaur, Lahal-Spiti and Bharmour in terms of culture and tradition, citing the reasons of modernisation.

WATCH:

She spoke about the "extinction" of Himachal Pradesh's tribal music and folk art.

Ranaut began her speech by expressing gratitude towards Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for giving her opportunity to speak about the Mandi district.

"In Mandi, there are a lot of arts and crafts skil that are on the verge of becoming extinct. In our Himachal, there is an indigenous construction technique 'kath-kuni', the skin of sheep is used to make various kinds of clothing such as jackets, caps, shawls and sweaters. These clothes have a lot of value abroad, however they are becoming extinct in our country. We should talk about the steps that are being taken to promote these art," Kangana Ranaut said.

She also made a mention of Himachal Pradesh's folk music, especially that of the tribal music from Spiti, Kinnaur and Bharmour, adding that these art forms are also on the verge of becoming extinct. "So, what are we doing about it?" she asked before concluding her speech with a 'thank you'.

KANGANA'S MP ELECTION CHALLENGED

Notably, Kangana's speech came a day after the Himachal Pradesh High Court issued a notice to the Mandi MP on a petition filed by a Kinnaur resident for setting aside her election on the grounds that his nomination papers to contest from the constituency were allegedly rejected for the wrong reasons.

Justice Jyotsna Rewal directed the actor-politician to file a response by August 21.

Kangana Ranaut won from the Mandi Lok Sabha in the 2024 general elections by a margin of 74,755 votes against her rival Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh.

Ranaut had bagged a staggering 5,37,002 votes in the Lok Sabha polls.

