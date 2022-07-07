Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Man, Nephew Arrested In Delhi Road Rage Incident

The police statements say that a 36-year-old man and his nephew have been arrested for allegedly killing a man in a road rage incident at Gandhi Nagar in east Delhi.

Road Rage Accident (Representational Image)
Road Rage Accident (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 5:12 pm

A 36-year-old man and his nephew have been arrested for allegedly killing a man in a road rage incident at Gandhi Nagar in east Delhi, police said on Thursday.


 The accused have been identified as Piyush and his 20-year-old nephew Deepanshu, they said.


 The incident took place at Samaspur area on July 3, they said.


 According to police, Piyush was going to Ganesh Nagar on a scooty on the day of the incident. A quarrel took place after the victim Nikhil Sharma (20) and his friend touched the accused’s scooter near a wine shop.


 Piyush called his nephew and attacked the victim and his friend. Piyush later stabbed the victim and fled the spot along with his nephew, said Priyanka Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).


 She said the Pandav Nagar police station received information at 8:42 pm that the victim had been admitted to LBS Hospital in Khichripur by his friend after being injured in a quarrel, and was declared brought dead.


 All the CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity of the crime scene were examined to identify the culprits and ascertain the sequence of events.

 The vehicles used by the accused in escaping from the spot and the weapon of offence were recovered, they added.

