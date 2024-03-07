Majuli Masks Of Assam Secure Geographical Indication Tag, Preserving Cultural Legacy

What are Majuli Masks?

The Majuli masks are handcrafted art pieces that have historically adorned the faces of performers in the region's renowned bhaonas (theatrical performances with devotional messages), have their roots deeply embedded in the neo-Vaishnavite tradition introduced by the 15th-16th century reformer saint, Srimanta Sankardeva.

These intricate masks, ranging from those covering just the face to those encompassing the entire head and body of the performer (cho mukha), are not mere accessories but embodiments of the region's rich culture. They depict a diverse array of characters, from gods and goddesses to demons, animals, and birds, each meticulously crafted to bring the stories and legends of the bhaonas to life.

The artistry behind these masks is an indication of the skill and dedication of their makers, who have preserved this centuries-old tradition through generations. The masks are crafted from locally sourced materials such as bamboo, clay, dung, cloth, cotton, and wood, reflecting the harmonious relationship between the artisans and their riverine surroundings.