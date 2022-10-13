Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Maharashtra: Woman Dies In Leopard Attack

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 8:09 am

A 19-year-old woman died after a leopard attacked her and dragged her into sugarcane fields at a village in Shirur tehsil of Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, police said. 

The deceased, Pooja Narawade, was working outside her house in Jambut village in the evening when the feline attacked her and caught hold of her by the neck, they said.

"After seeing the leopard attacking the woman, the local residents chased the animal, but it managed to drag her into the sugarcane fields. After dragging her more than 200 feet into the farms, the animal disappeared," an official of Shirur police station said. 

The woman died on the spot as she suffered injuries on her neck, he said, adding that her body was sent for post-mortem.

(Inputs from PTI) 

