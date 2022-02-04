Maharashtra: Spiritual Leader Booked For Remarks Against Women Politicians During Protest

An offence was registered against spiritual leader Bandya Tatya Karadkar for his alleged comments against NCP leader Supriya Sule and BJP's Pankaja Munde during an agitation in Maharashtra's Satara district, police said on Friday.

Karadkar had on Thursday staged a protest against the state government's decision to permit the sale of wine in supermarkets and grocery shops.

During the agitation, the spiritual leader allegedly made some statements about Sule and Munde, an official from Satara police said. The police had initially registered a case against Karadkar and others for violating COVID-19 norms during the protest on Thursday, he said.



However, another offence under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was also registered against the spiritual leader for his remarks about the two politicians, the official said.



"On Thursday, we had booked Karadkar and others under section 144 of the CrPC and Disaster Management Act. After complaints from some women on Friday, another case was registered against him," he said. The offence is bailable, the official said, adding that as a part of the investigation, Karadkar will be called to give a statement.

With PTI inputs.