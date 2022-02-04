Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Maharashtra: Sex Racket Busted In Thane; Two Women Arrested

The two women were allegedly acting as agents and forcing other women into flesh trade, he said.

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 6:47 pm

A sex racket was busted in the Wagle Estate locality of Maharashtra's Thane city and, two women were arrested, police said on Friday. A team from the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) intercepted two women near a hotel in the locality on Thursday, an official said. 

 

The two women were allegedly acting as agents and forcing other women into flesh trade, he said. Four women were rescued from the location and sent to a shelter home, the official said. 

 

An offence under relevant provisions of the IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered at the Wagle Estate police station, he said, adding that a further probe is underway. 

With PTI  inputs.

