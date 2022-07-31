Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Maharashtra Sees 1,849 Covid-19 Cases, Three Fatalities

The state laboratories have detected 52 cases of BA.5 and 10 cases of BA. 4 sub-variants along with 79 patients of BA.2.75.

Covid-19 cases (Representational image) PTI (File Photo)

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 7:50 pm

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,849 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 322 in Mumbai, and three fatalities, taking the tally to 80,47,455 and the toll to 1,48,104, a health official said.
The fresh fatalities were reported from Mumbai (2) and Ratnagiri district (1).

With 1,853 people discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state rose to 78,86,348 at the recovery rate of 98 per cent, leaving Maharashtra with 13,003 active cases, the official said.

The state laboratories have detected 52 cases of BA.5 and 10 cases of BA. 4 sub-variants along with 79 patients of BA.2.75, the official said. While eight cases of BA.2.75 sub-variant of novel coronavirus are from Solapur, the rest of the cases are from Pune. 

With the new additions, the count of BA.4 and BA.5 patients has increased to 258 and 199, respectively, he said. Maharashtra's fatality rate stands at 1.84 per cent, he said.

With 41,354 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 8,31,88,369. Maharashtra Covid-19 figures are as follows: Cases 80,47,455, today's cases: 1,849, deaths 3, total deaths 1,48,104, tests 8,31,88,369, discharged 1,853, total recoveries 78,86,348.

(With PTI Inputs)

