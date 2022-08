With the addition of 42 coronavirus positive cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Thursday, its overall infection count has now reached 4,80,911, health officials said.

Nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, which kept the death toll in the district unchanged at 8,903, they said.

The district's recovery count stood at 4,71,637 and 15 of these patients recuperated on Thursday.

There are now 371 active cases in the district.

