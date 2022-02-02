Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maharashtra: Nashik Records 1,086 COVID-19Cases; Six Deaths

At least 2,388 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 4,48,371 and leaving the district to 12,142, the official said.

Maharashtra: Nashik Records 1,086 COVID-19Cases; Six Deaths
Maharashtra: Nashik Records 1,086 COVID-19Cases; Six Deaths AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 9:15 pm

As many as 1,086 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while six died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday, an official said.
       

With this, the tally of infections has risen to 4,69,337 and, the toll has reached 8,824, he said. At least 2,388 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 4,48,371 and leaving the district to 12,142, the official said.
       

As per the official data, of the total number of positive patients, 2,69,899 were from Nashik city, 1,73,636 from other parts of the district, 13,809 from Malegaon and, 8,077 patients were from outside the district.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Mumbai City Maharashtra COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Active Covid Cases Covid-19 India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Kodanad Heist-And-Murder Case: Accused On Bail Wants To Be Taken Back To Prison

Kodanad Heist-And-Murder Case: Accused On Bail Wants To Be Taken Back To Prison

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

MP: Govt School Teacher Donates Retirement Benefits Worth Rs 40 Lakh To Poor Students

Angadia Firm Looted In Mumbai; Over Rs 77 Lakh Cash Stolen

Maharashtra: Footwear Shop Gutted In Fire At Sinnar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs