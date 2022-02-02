Maharashtra: Nashik Records 1,086 COVID-19Cases; Six Deaths

As many as 1,086 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while six died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday, an official said.



With this, the tally of infections has risen to 4,69,337 and, the toll has reached 8,824, he said. At least 2,388 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 4,48,371 and leaving the district to 12,142, the official said.



As per the official data, of the total number of positive patients, 2,69,899 were from Nashik city, 1,73,636 from other parts of the district, 13,809 from Malegaon and, 8,077 patients were from outside the district.

