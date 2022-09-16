Maharashtra: Heavy Rains Lash Thane, Palghar; Low-Lying Areas Inundated

Heavy rains lashed Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Friday, flooding several low-lying areas in the region, an official said. According to the administration, no untoward incident was reported during the day, except water logging and tree falls in some areas.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Nashik highways witnessed traffic snarls amid the downpour due to poor condition of roads and potholes, officials said. Personnel from the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) and fire fighters attended to calls of water logging at several locations in Thane city.

The road in front of Chitalsar police station on Ghodbunder Road was totally flooded and unfit for traffic movement, RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said. The district administration has alerted people living near Sapgaon bridge, as heavy rains lashed areas close to Bhatsa dam, it was stated.

Thane city received 66.28 mm rains till 1.30 pm, with 22.86 mm rain recorded in the last one hour, officials said. According to authorities, rivers Kundalika, Ulhas and Kalu in the district have crossed their danger marks due to the heavy downpour.

