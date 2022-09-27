Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Home National

Maharashtra Govt To Recruit 20,000 Police Constables

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government approved a proposal to fill 20,000 posts of police constables.

Representative image of Maharashtra Police personnel
Representative image of Maharashtra Police personnel PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 7:41 pm

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to fill 20,000 posts of police constables with the state cabinet approving a proposal in this regard.

The cabinet, at a meeting here, approved the proposal to fill all existing vacancies in the constable category in the state police force.
At present, the recruitment process has started for filling up vacancies of 7,231 constable posts this year. Additional posts were created last year in the category.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said fresh recruitments will considerably reduce the work burden on the police department.

In another decision, the cabinet gave a green signal to a proposal to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of forest officials killed by wild animals.

Also, an ex-gratia of Rs 3.30 lakh will be given to a forest officer if he is rendered handicapped in an attack by wild animals, while Class C and  D employees of the department will get Rs 3 lakh each for the same condition, the statement said.

Tags

National Maharashtra Local Police Police Constables Government Employee State Police Animals & Wildlife Forest Maharashtra Police
