Maharashtra: Cop's Son Arrested For Hitting Woman With Speeding Car In Pimpri Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad DCP Shivaji Pawar on Thursday informed that the pedestrian is stable now and receiving medical attention.

PTI
Screengrab from CCTV footage of accident in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad Photo: PTI
info_icon

A speeding car hit a woman walking on the roadside on Wednesday in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad and the incident was captured by the CCTV cam nearby leading to the identification of the driver and his arrest.

The incident is said to have happened on June 12 at the Swaraj Chowk  in MIDC Bhosari Police Station limits.

According to India Today report, an official from Pimpri Chinchwad police said that the initial investigations suggest the car driver lost control over the wheels.

The official clarified it wasn't a case of drunk driving.

"The accident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the car veered off the road and hit the woman as she was walking along the roadside. The woman received injuries. Her brother and uncle reached there shortly after the incident and took her home. They informed us that they will visit the police station to file a formal complaint," the official reportedly said.

DCP Shivaji Pawar detailing on the incident to PTI said that the car was a white Wagon R which hit the victim named Rekha around between 3.30-4 pm on June 12.

He also said that the accused who is a 24-year-old has been taken into custody and the car was seized.

Following a complaint from the woman's brother, the police took into custody the car's driver, identified as Vinay Vilas Naykere.

Charges under sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) were pressed against him.

Naykere is reportedly the son of a police official.

Visual from the crash site in Pune | - PTI
Pune Porsche Crash: Accused Teen Driver's Remand Extended Till June 25

BY Outlook Web Desk

Last month, a Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy hit a motorbike in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area, killing two IT professionals.

