Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Maharashtra: CNG Truck Catches Fire On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway In Palghar

A truck coming to Mumbai from Ahmedabad was gutted in a fire on Sunday evening in the Palghar district neighboring Mumbai, an incident which affected the traffic on the national highway for at least two hours, police said.

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 7:42 am

No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred near Haloli village under the limits of the Manor police station, about 92 km away from Mumbai. 

A police official said the truck was operated on CNG and fully loaded when the incident occurred. 

The exact cause of the fire was not known.

(Inputs from PTI)

