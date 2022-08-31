Maharashtra Chief Minister Welcomes Lord Ganesh At His Official Residence

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday morning welcomed Lord Ganesh at `Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai.

Ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began in the state and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday.

Shinde conducted puja of the Ganesh idol with his wife, son and Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde, and his grandson.

Eknath Shinde became the Maharashtra chief minister on June 30 this year after he led a rebellion against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the Sena-NCP-Congress government led by Thackeray.

(Innputs from PTI)