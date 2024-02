Meanwhile, Ganpat Gaikwad has been arrested and taken into police custody. The gun he used has also been seized by the police.

The police has filed a case in the incident, while three accused, including BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad have been arrested in connection with the case.

“A case has been filed under attempt to murder and section 30 of The Arms Act. A total of 6 accused have been identified and 3 of them have been already arrested,” said Datta Shinde, Additional CP, Thane.

The injured Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad was initially admitted to a local hospital in Ulhasnagar. However, after his condition became critical, he was shifted to a hospital in Thane.