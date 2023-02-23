Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Maha: Section 144 Imposed To Prevent Unlawful Assembly Of Eunuchs In Nagpur

Home National

Maha: Section 144 Imposed To Prevent Unlawful Assembly Of Eunuchs In Nagpur

In Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to prevent eunuchs from unlawfully assembling in public places, officials said.

Maha: Section 144 Imposed To Prevent Unlawful Assembly Of Eunuchs In Nagpur
Maha: Section 144 Imposed To Prevent Unlawful Assembly Of Eunuchs In Nagpur PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 9:27 am

Police have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to prohibit an unlawful assembly of eunuchs at public places in Maharashtra's Nagpur city for two months following extortion complaints against them, officials said.

There have been complaints that eunuchs visit public places, traffic signals, houses of people, wedding functions, and other programmes without being invited, indulge in obscene acts, and threaten citizens to extort money from them, a release from the Nagpur police said.

Some of the citizens also had to face abuses and in worst cases physical assault too, if they refused to give in to such demands, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar said in the release.

Related stories

Amit Shah Visits Deekshabhoomi, Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir In Nagpur

Hence, CP Kumar has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent their unlawful assembly in Nagpur with effect from February 17 to April 17, 2023, the release said.

In case of any violation of the order, action will be taken under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Maharashtra Police Act, and other legal provisions, it said.

The city police recently registered two criminal offences against groups of eunuchs on charges of extortion, according to officials.

Tags

National Maharashtra Nagpur Section 144 CrPC Public Places Traffic Signals Houses Of People Wedding Functions
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help