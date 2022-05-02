Maha: 2 Men Killed In Leopard-Tiger Attacks, Cub Dies In Rescue Centre In Chandrapur

Two people were killed in tiger and leopard attacks and a cub rescued from a forest died while undergoing treatment in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in the last 72 hours, officials said on Monday.

Farmer Vaman Kinnake spotted the three-month-old leopardess cub in Chichpalli range in Mul tehsil and alerted forest officials who took it to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC), where it died due to liver failure, said Chandrapur Chief Conservator of Forest Prakash Lonkar.

Speaking about the two deaths in attacks by wild animals, an official said a woman identified as Geeta Meshram was killed by a leopard on May 1 at midnight in the Durgapur area, and cattle herder Gajanan Gurnule (60), a resident of Maroda village in Mul taluka, was killed by a tiger in Dongar Devi area of Somnath mountain.

Incidentally, Gurnule had survived a tiger attack last year, the official added. Camera traps have been installed in the region to trace the movement of these big cats in order to curb man-animal conflicts, he said.

-With PTI Input