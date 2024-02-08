Madrasa Board In J&K Set To Be Established, Sufis On Board

While some Madrasas have welcomed the government's move to establish the Madrasa board, others are silent about it and are waiting for the recommendation of the Committee.

"We've been advocating for this for quite some time. We submitted a detailed proposal of 27 pages outlining the structure and framework for these madrasas. We've consistently called for the formation of such a board," says Mohammad Ashraf, leader of the Tanzeemul Madaris Ahli Sunnat Sufi in Jammu and Kashmir.

He says he has already registered around 50 madrasas with several central institutes. "Our aim is to ensure that our students receive not only religious education but also regular schooling, enabling them to excel in diverse fields," he says. "We believe that education is the most skill one can possess, and I am confident that the Madrasa Board will facilitate such holistic development," he says.