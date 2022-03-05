Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Madhya Pradesh: Three Children Killed As Truck Collides With Motorcycle In Rewa

The incident took place when the victims were returning home after giving their Class 10 final exams, sub-inspector Pragya Patel of Khatkhari outpost said.

Three children killed in road accident in Rewa on 5th March 2022.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 9:14 pm

Three children were killed when a truck collided with their motorcycle and ran them over on a national highway in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Saturday, police said. 
       

The incident took place when the victims were returning home after giving their Class 10 final exams, sub-inspector Pragya Patel of Khatkhari outpost said. A speeding truck travelling in the opposite direction collided with the motorcycle and ran over the trio, killing them on the spot, she said.
       

The victims, Taj Ansari, Ranu Ansari and Ishma Ansari were cousins, she said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem. The truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle has been impounded, the official said.

With PTI inputs.

