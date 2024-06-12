National

Madhya Pradesh Launches PM Shri Tourism Service To Connect Indore, Bhopal And Tourist Spots By Air

The PM Shri Tourism Scheme will connect eight cities in Madhya Pradesh. These are - Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Gwalior, Singrauli, and Khajuraho. All of these cities are also popular tourist spots in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has launched the PM Shri Tourism Air Service on June 12. This scheme, launched by the state tourism board aims to connect the major tourist spots in the state by air. All operations under the PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Sewa are scheduled to commence from June 13 onwards.

For the month of June, the state tourism board will also provide a 50 percent discount to passengers.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has inaugurated the air service at Bhopal Airport and the inaugural flight on the route of Bhopal to Jabalpur to Rewa and then to Singrauli. Along with this, the CM also launched the online ticket booking service for the flights.

Booking counters across the airports have also bee launched. With this, the state governments hopes to improve the tourist experience and make travel within the state easier.

The scheme was announced by the CM on March 14, 2024 as a bid to improve tourism in the state. Along with tourism, the PM Shri Tourism Air Service also aims to enhance the trade, health, education sectors of the state as well.

"PM Shri Tourism Air Service will prove to be a milestone for the tourism sector of the state. It is beneficial for the tourism sector as well as industry, trade, health, education, and the promotion of culture and art," stated Principal Secretary of Tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla.

