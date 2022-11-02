Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Its 67th Foundation Day, CM Praises State's Achievements

On Madhya Pradesh's 67th Foundation day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tuesday praised its achievements in various sectors and sought people's cooperation in a number of areas.

He announced that on November 28, a campaign will be launched to provide houses to those who do not have one and especially those who migrated to India after Partition.

He also congratulated Indore for remaining on the top for the sixth consecutive term in cleanliness and Bhopal for being the cleanest capital city in the country.

"Madhya Pradesh has had achievements in various developmental sectors and is changing. But people's cooperation is absolutely essential, especially in areas of plantation, environment-conservation, de-addiction, energy and water conservation and protecting the honor of our daughters," Chouhan said at a function on the 67th Foundation Day of the state.

He said Madhya Pradesh was moving forward by successfully eliminating dacoits, and Naxalism and destroying the SIMI network.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh was known as a state devoid of roads and power, but today it has 3-lakh-km roads and is supplying power round the clock, the chief minister said.

The state's irrigation potential has risen from 7.5 lakh hectares to 45 lakh hectares. By 2026, it will reach 65 lakh hectares, Chouhan said, adding Madhya Pradesh has provided tap water connection to 54 lakh households and a campaign is on to offer it to 1.25 crore homes.

The state is also working tirelessly to improve the sex ratio. The ratio was 912 girls per 1,000 boys, but now it has increased to 976/1000, he said.

The musician trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy performed at the event which was also addressed by the state's culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur.

(Inputs from PTI)