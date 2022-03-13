Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Madhya Pradesh: 4 Members Of Bangladesh Terror Group Arrested In Bhopal

Four alleged members of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh have been arrested from Bhopal and jihadi literature and electronic devices have been seized from their possession, said state home minister.

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 8:29 pm

Four alleged members of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) have been arrested from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, state home minister Narottam Mishra said on Sunday.

Jihadi literature and electronic devices have been seized from their possession, Mishra said, adding that the organisation is banned in India since 2019 after their involvement was found in the Bodh Gaya blast in Bihar.

Police sources said the arrests were made from a spot some 200 metres away from a police station in Aishbagh as well as another area in the district.

