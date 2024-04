National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Today, I am MP Campaign | Aqsa Sheikh

Dr Aqsa Shaikh is a medical professional, a professor at Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and a member of the Transgender community. When asked what she would do if she were to become an MP for a day, this is what she said. This election season, Outlook passes the mic to the people of India. Outlook's campaign 'Today, I Am MP'- is about power to people.