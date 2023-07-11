Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Light Rain Likely In Delhi On Wednesday

Home National

Light Rain Likely In Delhi On Wednesday

The weather office has forecast a cloudy sky and light rain on Wednesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Light Rain Likely In Delhi On Wednesday
Light Rain Likely In Delhi On Wednesday

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

PTI

Updated: 11 Jul 2023 10:04 pm

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday settled at 32.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the Met office said.

The weather office has forecast a cloudy sky and light rain on Wednesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Moderate rain was forecast in Delhi on Tuesday. The minimum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The humidity levels oscillated between 100 and 74 per cent.

Delhi received torrential rains on Saturday and Sunday, recording 107 mm of precipitation between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8:30 am on Monday.

Commuters had to navigate through waterlogged roads and battle traffic snarls on Monday morning.

The city received 8.3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday.

- With PTI Input

Advertisement

Tags

National Weather Forecast Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Light Rain Delhi New Delhi

Related stories

Light Rain Likely In Delhi

Delhi's Maximum Settles At 35.7 Deg C; Light Rain Likely On Monday

Light Rain Predicted In Delhi

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read