Light Rain Likely In Delhi On Wednesday

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday settled at 32.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the Met office said.

The weather office has forecast a cloudy sky and light rain on Wednesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Moderate rain was forecast in Delhi on Tuesday. The minimum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The humidity levels oscillated between 100 and 74 per cent.

Delhi received torrential rains on Saturday and Sunday, recording 107 mm of precipitation between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8:30 am on Monday.

Commuters had to navigate through waterlogged roads and battle traffic snarls on Monday morning.

The city received 8.3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday.

